Chhota Rajan’s aide arrested for using tinted windows, MLA stickers on car

Mumbai: A notorious history sheeter connected to the Chhota Rajan gang was arrested recently for allegedly using a car with black tinted windows which had a logo of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and MLA sticker on it.

The accused, Akhandpratap Singh, 36, alias Chandan, was arrested on Monday.

“The tinted windows and the sticker would have provided a lot of leeway to the occupant of the car while moving through the city, even amid the heavy police bandobast that Mumbai had for the last couple of weeks,” an officer from Nirmal Nagar police station said, expressing concern over how these criminal gangs got their hand on these authentic looking stickers.

Constable Santosh Newale first came across the car on the road near Triratna Grihnirman Society, Bandra (East), on October 1 during night patrolling, the officer said, adding, “Suspicious about the presence of such a car in the neighbourhood, he informed his seniors after which the deputy commissioner of police for zone 8, Dixit Kumar Gedam, constituted a team to look into it. The police then found out that Singh, the owner of the car, was not an MLA.”

According to the police, they suspect Satish Kalia, a sharpshooter from the Chhota Rajan gang who was convicted in 2019 for the murder of journalist J Dey, also used Singh’s car.

Singh has been booked under section 171 (wearing a garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. He is also one of the key witnesses in the 2013 Vijay Pujari alias Batta murder case.

