Child dies after five-foot marble slab of school gate falls on him

Bhiwandi: A four-year-old boy was killed after a marble slab from a school gate in the Bhiwandi-Nizampura Municipal Corporation compound collapsed on Saturday evening. The boy has been identified as Aayush Shankar Kushwaha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accident happened at School Number 72 of the municipal corporation in Taware Compound, Bhiwandi, when the boy was playing with friends near the school gate. Bystanders claimed that the school was closed and the boys were playing outside. The gate was in a dilapidated condition and a five-foot slab of marble crashed on the boy who got trapped.

Locals rushed to the spot and tried to remove the slab. They informed the boy’s family members and took the boy to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead on admission. After conducting a post-mortem, the body of the boy was handed over to the family for final rites.

The deceased child’s father, Shankar Kushwaha, is a powerloom factory worker who lives with his wife and surviving son in Taware Compound area of Bhandari Compound. The family lives a few metres away from the school where the incident occurred.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bhoiwada police have registered an Accidental Death Report. Rameshwar Darade, assistant police inspector, Bhoiwada police station said, “The marble slab was about five feet. The boy got trapped under it and suffered head, chest and face injuries as well as internal body injuries. We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). An FIR will be registered if we find that anyone played an active role in the matter.”