Kochi, The CIAL on Wednesday said that it successfully facilitated a series of seaplane trial operations to Lakshadweep islands, marking a significant step towards strengthening regional air connectivity and promoting island tourism.

CIAL facilitates successful seaplane trial operations to Lakshadweep islands

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As part of the scheduled trial programme, three operations were conducted using the DHC6-400 Twin Otter seaplane aircraft, the Cochin International Airport Limited said in a release.

The operations included sectors from Kochi to Agatti , followed by training and trial flights at the water aerodrome in Agatti, and the return sector from Agatti to Kochi, it said.

The operations commenced with the COK–AGX sector departing at 9:30 am and arriving at 11:30 am, which was followed by a local AGX–AGX training sortie from 11:35 am to 1:30 pm at the water aerodrome, CIAL said.

The final AGX–COK sector operated from 3:00 pm to 4:45 pm, it added.

"The seaplane deployed for the operations has a passenger capacity of 19 and falls under Category 3 Rescue and Fire Fighting Services requirements, with a maximum take-off weight of 5670 kilograms.

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{{^usCountry}} "The initiative is expected to open up new possibilities for tourism, emergency access, and faster inter-island connectivity in the Union Territory," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The initiative is expected to open up new possibilities for tourism, emergency access, and faster inter-island connectivity in the Union Territory," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Further trial operations are scheduled on May 14 and 15, 2026, covering Kalpeni, Kavaratti, Kadmat and Kiltan islands as part of the ongoing operational assessment programme, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further trial operations are scheduled on May 14 and 15, 2026, covering Kalpeni, Kavaratti, Kadmat and Kiltan islands as part of the ongoing operational assessment programme, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The May 14 schedule includes sectors connecting Kochi, Kalpeni, Agatti, and Kavaratti, while the May 15 operations will cover Kochi, Agatti, Kadmat, and Kiltan before returning to Kochi, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The May 14 schedule includes sectors connecting Kochi, Kalpeni, Agatti, and Kavaratti, while the May 15 operations will cover Kochi, Agatti, Kadmat, and Kiltan before returning to Kochi, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The initiative is being viewed as a major milestone in strengthening air connectivity between Kerala and the island territories, while opening new opportunities for sustainable tourism and faster transportation services, CIAL had said earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative is being viewed as a major milestone in strengthening air connectivity between Kerala and the island territories, while opening new opportunities for sustainable tourism and faster transportation services, CIAL had said earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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