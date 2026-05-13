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CIAL facilitates successful seaplane trial operations to Lakshadweep islands

CIAL facilitates successful seaplane trial operations to Lakshadweep islands

Published on: May 13, 2026 05:25 pm IST
PTI |
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Kochi, The CIAL on Wednesday said that it successfully facilitated a series of seaplane trial operations to Lakshadweep islands, marking a significant step towards strengthening regional air connectivity and promoting island tourism.

CIAL facilitates successful seaplane trial operations to Lakshadweep islands

As part of the scheduled trial programme, three operations were conducted using the DHC6-400 Twin Otter seaplane aircraft, the Cochin International Airport Limited said in a release.

The operations included sectors from Kochi to Agatti , followed by training and trial flights at the water aerodrome in Agatti, and the return sector from Agatti to Kochi, it said.

The operations commenced with the COK–AGX sector departing at 9:30 am and arriving at 11:30 am, which was followed by a local AGX–AGX training sortie from 11:35 am to 1:30 pm at the water aerodrome, CIAL said.

The final AGX–COK sector operated from 3:00 pm to 4:45 pm, it added.

"The seaplane deployed for the operations has a passenger capacity of 19 and falls under Category 3 Rescue and Fire Fighting Services requirements, with a maximum take-off weight of 5670 kilograms.

 
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