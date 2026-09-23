MUMBAI: A 35-year-old man who had come to Mumbai looking for work was found dead at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) after an encounter with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, with his family alleging that he was detained and tortured and the GRP maintaining that he was not in custody when he died. The Maharashtra CID has now taken over the probe into the circumstances surrounding his death.

CID probes death of man at CSMT after alleged RPF detention

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Imran Shaikh Patel, from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, was found unconscious inside a CSMT restroom on September 18 and was later declared dead at St George Hospital.

The investigation was transferred to the CID’s Konkan Range after the death, a source said. The source also claimed that CCTV cameras at the RPF Main Line office were not functioning when the alleged detention took place.

The CSMT GRP has registered an accidental death report. According to GRP officials, Patel had approached the main RPF post around 12.30pm to enquire about trains to Khandwa. He appeared agitated and allegedly told personnel that people were trying to kill him and were waiting for him at Khandwa station.

Police said Patel then became aggressive, allegedly attacked RPF sub-inspector Aniket and injured himself on platform 14. RPF personnel restrained him, but later allowed him to leave, the GRP said.

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{{^usCountry}} Patel was then seen entering a restroom, according to the RPF account. When he did not respond or open the door after seven to eight minutes, personnel forced it open and found him unconscious. He was rushed to St George Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patel was then seen entering a restroom, according to the RPF account. When he did not respond or open the door after seven to eight minutes, personnel forced it open and found him unconscious. He was rushed to St George Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. {{/usCountry}}

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His parents, who live in Madhya Pradesh, approached the CSMT GRP on Monday after police informed them about his death.

Patel’s father, Dr Khalid Patel, disputed the police version and said his son had no mental-health issues. He said Patel had left Khandwa after allegedly being harassed by his wife and in-laws.

“I do not know how his died but he would not have committed suicide. We were not even informed by GRP about his death till late on Sunday night,” said Dr Patel, adding, “We are waiting for the post mortem report to find out the cause of his death.”

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Police said Patel had no identification documents or mobile phone on him when he was found. An unreserved railway ticket for the Khandwa-Bhusawal route dated September 18 and another for the Nashik-Dadar route dated September 19 were recovered.

His photograph has been sent to the Bhusawal division, while local police have been asked to trace his movements before he reached CSMT, an official said.