CIDCO clarifies domicile certificate requirement after uproar

Navi Mumbai: Following the uproar by political parties and residents, CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation) has issued a clarification, emphasising that the submission of domicile certificates remains mandatory for applicants in its housing scheme. The clarification comes in response to a controversy stemming from a typo in CIDCO’s booklet, which incorrectly stated that applicants from the LIG/General category did not need to submit domicile certificates. HT Image

The controversy arose following an advertisement for CIDCO’s Mass Housing Scheme, offering 3,322 tenements in Dronagiri and Taloja nodes, created confusion when the booklet contradicted the established norm of requiring domicile certificates for CIDCO housing schemes. Domicile certificates serve as proof of the applicant’s residency in Maharashtra for a minimum of 15 years, making them eligible for a flat in CIDCO’s housing scheme.

Raising the issue at a press conference, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Navi Mumbai chief Gajanan Kale said, “This is the first time something like this has happened. This means just anyone can come here and take over Navi Mumbai now. It is the Marathi people and the sons of the soil who have the first right. This is an attempt to sideline them.”

In response to the uproar, CIDCO clarified that there had been no change in its policy, and the exclusion of the domicile requirement was unintentional. The public relations officer, Priya Ratambe, said that it is mandatory for the applicants belonging to the EWS/LIG/General category to submit domicile certificate confirming that they are residents of the state of Maharashtra while applying for tenements under CIDCO Mass Housing Scheme January 2024

She clarified that in the scheme booklet of the said housing scheme published on CIDCO’s website, it has been mentioned unintentionally that the applicants belonging to the LIG/General category are not required to submit the Domicile certificate.

She pointed out, “Though there was an unintentional error in the booklet on page 6 point number 3(A)(ii) regarding submission of Domicile certificate by EWS and General category applicants, it has been correctly mentioned in the same booklet on page number 19, point number 6.2.”

Ratambe added, “CIDCO has implemented various housing schemes to date. All these schemes have applied the condition of submission of Domicile certificate for residence of at least 15 years in Maharashtra for EWS/ LIG/ General categories.’

She concluded, “It is the same in the present scheme as per CIDCO Board decision and so all applicants need to submit it while applying for the houses.”