CIDCO joint MD, in charge of key projects like NAINA, transferred

Rajesh Patil, joint managing director (JMD 1) of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), who was helming several key infrastructure projects in Navi Mumbai, was transferred last week. Patil took charge on January 3.

Navi Mumbai, India - Nov. 28, 2023:CIDCOÕs Joint Managing Director Rajesh Patil in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. (Photo by / HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

“The transfer order was a sudden development. No new officer has been deputed as well, which seldom happens in CIDCO. In the case of the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport, the role of JMD is extensive as it includes acquisitions, getting environmental clearances etc. Presently the charge is given to JMD 2,” an official from CIDCO, who did not wish to be named, said.

When contacted, the IAS officer, who is currently on leave, said his three-year deputation with the state had come to an end in November. “I had sought an extension for another two years, which happens with the consent of both the Centre and the state government. However, the extension didn’t materialise and hence, I was relieved and will join either the Centre or the Odisha government.”

Some of the projects that Patil was looking into included the recently inaugurated Navi Mumbai metro rail project, Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area, port connectivity project by Mumbai JNPT Port Road Connectivity Limited, multimodal corridor, Kharghar Turbhe Tunnel Link Road, Navi Mumbai Cluster Scheme etc.

JMD 2 Shantanu Goel called it a routine affair. “Transfers of government officials are nothing new and they keep happening. This in no way is going to affect the work or stall any of the projects.”

Prior to joining CIDCO, Patil was the municipal commissioner of Pimpri Chincwad Municipal Corporation. He even had a brief stint for two months with Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation as managing director. Belonging to the Odisha cadre, as part of inter-state deputations for IAS officers, Patil’s tenure with Maharastra had begun in November 2020.

