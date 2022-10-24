CIDCO launches 7,849 affordable flats under Mass Housing Scheme in Navi Mumbai

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Monday launched 7,849 affordable apartments under its Mass Housing Scheme in Navi Mumbai.

Addressing the event on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said that CIDCO is the leading corporation in the country to provide affordable houses to people from different economic strata.

The 7,849 new affordable apartments have been made available to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category citizens at Bamandongari, Kharkopar East 2A, Kharkopar East 2B and Kharkopar East P3 in Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai. Online registration for applications for this scheme will start on Tuesday.

“CIDCO is the leading corporation in the country in providing affordable housing to people from different economic strata. The opportunity has come again to fulfil the dream of home of thousands of families through CIDCO’s Mass Housing Scheme,” Shinde said through a video message.

“With ambitious projects like CIDCO’s Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Ulwe node will gain massive importance in the future. The opportunity to own a house in the well-connected Ulwe node has come through this mass housing scheme, launched by CIDCO, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali,” Sanjay Mukherjee, VC and MD of CIDCO, said. He added that this scheme is based on the concept of ‘Transit Oriented Development’.

CIDCO has so far constructed more than one and a half lakh houses in the Navi Mumbai area. The proposed Mumbai Trans Harbor Link (MTHL) will provide connectivity to the Ulwe node, Mukerjee said.