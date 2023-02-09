CIDCO MD pays surprise visit to railway stations to resolve commuters’ woes

NAVI MUMBAI: In order to understand the problems faced by the local train commuters, vice-chairman and managing director of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) Sanjay Mukherjee on Wednesday, conducted a surprise inspection of Nerul and Koparkhairane railway stations during the morning peak hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After speaking with the commuters and understanding their problems, he instructed the engineers and contractors to resolve them at the earliest. Mukherjee expressed displeasure at the negligence so far on part of the concerned officials.

CIDCO built a network of suburban railway lines in Navi Mumbai in partnership with railways to create better connectivity. The railway stations constructed by it have been lauded over the years as unique in the country. However, lack of adequate maintenance led to many complaints over the years from commuters.

During his visit, Mukherjee held discussions with the concerned officials and contractors of the stations on the complaints of the commuters by upgrading the infrastructure and providing better facilities and services.

Speaking on his visit, Mukherjee said, “I have given instructions with respect to the cleanliness of the platforms and the toilets, repairing of non-functional fans and lights, installing elevators or escalators as per the requirement and measures to ensure the safety of the commuters, to the concerned contractors.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “I also instructed the engineers to create an organised and efficient management system to monitor and execute day-to-day activities smoothly for the betterment of commuters.”

Assuring constant monitoring, Mukherjee stated, “CIDCO has set up a special committee under the chairmanship of the joint managing director of CIDCO to review and solve the problems faced by the commuters. The committee consists of CIDCO engineers and officers, representatives of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and also from Indian Railways.”

Mukherjee added, “CIDCO has been consistently making efforts to make the travel of suburban commuters more comfortable and safer and we are committed to it. My visit to the stations was a part of this continuous process.”

Welcoming the visit, Sameer Khan, 30, a commuter said, “It is good that the CIDCO boss has seen for himself the situation at the railway stations. The officials seem to bother little and we have to deal with the problems daily.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “Hopefully, this is not just a PR exercise and there is actual change on the ground soon.”