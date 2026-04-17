Cidco razes illegal container yards across 120,000 sqm in Uran

Navi Mumbai: In one of its largest crackdowns in recent years, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) on Wednesday demolished illegal container yards spread across 120,437 square metres in Uran’s logistics park node, officials said.

Navi Mumbai, India - April 16, 2026: CIDCO razes illegal container yards across 1.2 lakh sq m at Uran in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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The demolition drive covered 13 survey plots in Jambulpadha and Belondakhar, areas located close to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).

Officials said that strong demand for container storage, third-party logistics and container freight facilities in Uran, driven by its proximity to the port, has led to a steady proliferation of unauthorised container yards. These sites had container stacking and temporary structures developed without mandatory land-use permissions.

Cidco’s chief vigilance officer, Suresh Mengde, said the demolitions were carried out after due legal process.“Notices were issued, hearings were conducted, and sufficient opportunity was given. In the absence of compliance, strict action became necessary. Similar drives will continue wherever violations are found,” he said.

The drive has enabled Cidco to reclaim land earmarked for its planned logistics park in Uran. The clearance is expected to support infrastructure rollout in the area, which is emerging as a key corridor alongside port-led growth and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

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{{^usCountry}} The action follows a series of notices issued under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966, after inspections flagged widespread unauthorised container yard activity in the port-linked logistics zone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The action follows a series of notices issued under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966, after inspections flagged widespread unauthorised container yard activity in the port-linked logistics zone. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Operators, including KK Logistics, Shri Sai Deep and SOS Marine Services, had earlier been issued notices for running container yards ranging from over 20,000 sqm to more than 30,000 sqm without development permissions. Despite hearings and opportunities to comply, the companies allegedly failed to furnish valid approvals, prompting Cidco to proceed with demolition after the compliance period lapsed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Operators, including KK Logistics, Shri Sai Deep and SOS Marine Services, had earlier been issued notices for running container yards ranging from over 20,000 sqm to more than 30,000 sqm without development permissions. Despite hearings and opportunities to comply, the companies allegedly failed to furnish valid approvals, prompting Cidco to proceed with demolition after the compliance period lapsed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Previous Cidco demolition drives in Uran and adjoining nodes have typically cleared between 8,000 sqm and 11,000 sqm of encroachments. The latest action, spanning over 120,000 sqm in a single operation, is significantly larger in scale, underlining the extent of unauthorised container yard activity in the logistics corridor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Previous Cidco demolition drives in Uran and adjoining nodes have typically cleared between 8,000 sqm and 11,000 sqm of encroachments. The latest action, spanning over 120,000 sqm in a single operation, is significantly larger in scale, underlining the extent of unauthorised container yard activity in the logistics corridor. {{/usCountry}}

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Mengde said that Cidco has adopted a strict enforcement approach. “This is among the most extensive actions taken in recent times. Unauthorised container yard operations on acquired land are a serious violation of planning norms,” he said.

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