CIDCO sets up SOPs for issuance of Ancillary Area FSI NOC in Pushpak Nagar

CIDCO has finalised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for issuance of No-objection certificate (NOC) for Ancillary Area FSI for the plots allotted to airport project affected people (PAPs) in Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) site of Pushpak Nagar.

The Pushpak Nagar Node of Navi Mumbai is being developed by CIDCO with adequate social and physical infrastructure for the Navi Mumbai International Airport PAPs. The node is the location where CIDCO has allotted plots for Rehabilitation and Resettlement of Navi Mumbai International Airport PAPs.

According to the CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director, Sanjay Mukherjee, “The development of plots in Pushpak Nagar is governed by the urban development department’s Unified Development & Control Promotion Regulations (UDCPRs) in force from December 2, 2020. In tune with the provisions of UDCPRs, CIDCO has permitted Ancillary Area FSI over and above the basic FSI of 1.5. The Airport PAPs had requested that ancillary area FSI NOC for the plots be granted a faster pace.

“Responding positively, CIDCO has finalised SOPs for issuance of NOC for Ancillary Area FSI. Accordingly, a prescribed format by the Department of Chief Land and Survey Officer has been approved.”

Applications in the prescribed format for Ancillary Area FSI NOC will be processed after due approval from CIDCO’s finance department. The management will, thereafter, grant approval after considering the applicant’s demand. The entire process will be completed within the stipulated time.

The SOP finalised for Ancillary Area FSI NOC by CIDCO will, thus, pave the way for accelerated pace of development in Pushpak Nagar.