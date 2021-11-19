CIDCO to adopt UDCPR provisions for NAINA project

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to adopt certain provisions of Unified Development Control Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) for rapid and efficient development of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA).

This move is expected to incorporate the best of the UDCPR along with NAINA and pave the way for more viable projects and will lead to sustainable development, claimed CIDCO.

The notice regarding obtaining any suggestions and objections has been published in the official gazette of the Government of Maharashtra per Section 37, subsection 1 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 on November 3, 2021. Any suggestions and objections from the citizens will be heard by the committee consisting of Chief Planner (NAINA), SP (DP NAINA) and SP (BP NAINA).

CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director, Sanjay Mukherjee, said, “NAINA will be developed as a city of international standards with opportunity for businesses to flourish. CIDCO is functioning as the Special Planning Authority for the NAINA area. The Board of CIDCO has now resolved to incorporate certain provisions of the UDCPR of GoM in NAINA region, which shall facilitate ease of doing business.”

This will also allow for quicker development of the NAINA project.

To prevent haphazard development around the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), CIDCO has proposed the development of NAINA on 371sqkm of land from the Thane and Raigad districts. This development aims to develop a sustainable city with residential, commercial, educational and all other basic civic facilities.

The implementation of NAINA is carried out by implementing 11 town planning schemes. The project is based on the principle of land consolidation. As the Special Planning Authority for the NAINA notified area, CIDCO is responsible for the implementation of the regulations in the area. Since the city of NAINA will be close to the proposed NMIA, it will have a prominent place on the international map.

CIDCO is developing dedicated sectors like Medi City, Sports city, edu city, Research and Development zone, Eco-tourism and Entertainment among others. This will attract national and international investments in the city. The city will be connected with the help of highways, suburban railways, and the metro. This will facilitate the growth and development of business and economic projects in the NAINA area.