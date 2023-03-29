City reports 23 influenza cases in 2 weeks

Mumbai: The city has reported 23 new influenza cases in the last two weeks, states a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report released on Tuesday. Fourteen patients have been admitted to the hospital, with nine suffering from Swine flu and five detected with H3N2.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All the 14 patients are stable,” states the BMC in the report, adding that A, D, FS and GS are the wards having the maximum number of influenza cases.

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC said all suspected cases of H3N2 and swine flu are treated with oseltamivir (an antiviral drug) if the fever is not decreasing within 24 hours. “We have circulated the guidelines to treat influenza cases and it has been sent to all private practitioners,” she said, adding that the civic body is also conducting house-to-house surveys to identify people with fever and those possibly exposed to risk and have not sought medical help.

“Health awareness activities are conducted in the community with the help of posters, health talks, short movies, announcements on mike in public, etc. to inform methods of prevention like hand hygiene, avoiding visiting crowded places, covering nose while sneezing and coughing etc,” Dr Gomare said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2023, 141 influenza cases have been detected till now, out of which 29 are H3N2 and the rest are swine flu cases. Maharashtra has seen 772 cases, out of which 333 are H3N2. The state has confirmed five H3N2 and three Swine flu deaths.

Mumbai reports 135 new Covid cases

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday reported 135 new Covid-19 cases, out of which 124 were said to be asymptomatic. The city has 663 active cases. The state saw 450 new covid-19 cases, with three deaths. There are 2,343 active cases in Maharashtra.