City reports five Covid deaths after four months

Mumbai After a gap of over four months, Mumbai reported five Covid deaths on Saturday, the highest since February 7, along with 1,700 fresh infections.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report, while four of the deceased were over the age 70 with multiple comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension, one of them was a 43-year-old female.

In June, the city saw 33 deaths and 38,059 Covid cases and currently has 12,727 active cases. As per the report, 95% of the infections are asymptomatic.

Dr Avinash Supe, who heads the state government Covid death audit committee, said, “We are occasionally going to see death numbers like this. These deaths are still sparse than what we saw in the earlier waves. Nothing is still alarming. Most of them are senior citizens and people with multiple comorbidities. I personally have a feeling that the Covid daily cases will come down in the next few days but we will continue to see deaths like it happened in the last few waves.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 6,493 cases and five deaths on Saturday. However, due to a technical glitch in the ICMR portal, the entire daily data of Covid cases could not be accessed on Saturday. Hence, those remaining cases have been added to the daily tally on Sunday.

