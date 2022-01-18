City reports over 6K cases, TPR remains constant

Mumbai Mumbai’s positivity rate remained the same on Tuesday as the city reported 6,149 fresh infections in the last 24 hours taking the total case tally to 1,011,314 and seven deaths, taking the toll to 16,476.

With 47,700 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) on Tuesday stood at 12.89 per cent, while earlier on Monday the TPR was around 12.51 per cent. Earlier last week, the TPR was around 13 per cent on Sunday (January 16), and 19 per cent on Saturday (January 15).

Besides these, the bed occupancy also showed a marginal dip on Tuesday. As per the BMC data, 13.8 per cent (5,265) of the total beds (38,116) are occupied in Mumbai.

Experts on Tuesday said that the downward trend in Mumbai has started, however, they also maintained that they need to wait for two more weeks to make a concrete remark on the trend.

“At present, our primary objective should be tracking down symptomatic patients and keeping a watch on those on ventilator and ICU treatment. The Delta variant is still there which is causing most of the serious symptoms,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state Covid-19 task force.

“Even though cases have started to decline, there are still close to 5,000 to 6,000 cases now. The numbers are definitely better than how it was during the start of this month, but we shouldn’t become complacent and wait for a few more weeks before making any solid comment,” said Dr Rahul Pandit, member of the national and Maharashtra Covid task force.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of public health in the BMC, said that out of the total cases that were reported on Tuesday, around 3,500 positive cases were the patients who got tested with self-test kits.

“In the past 24 hours, around 1.25 lakh people had bought and used their self-test kits, out of which 3,500 cases have turned out to be positive. The data of these patients have been shared with the local ward war room which is monitoring their health condition,” said Kakani.

He also maintained that the case figures of Wednesday will be important to conclude if the downward trend is consistent.

“Usually on Wednesdays, we record more number of cases because of backlog clearance,” Kakani said.

Out of the total number of cases that were reported on Tuesday, 84 per cent of them were asymptomatic and at present, there are 44,084 active cases in Mumbai while the recovery rate of the city stands at 94 per cent.