City second amongst metro cities in overall crimes

Mumbai: In 2021, 78,882 criminal cases were registered in Mumbai, second only to the national Capital, the National Crime Records Bureau’s annual statistics revealed. Among all major metropolitan cities, Mumbai also ranked second to Delhi in the total number of murder cases registered in the country last year.

The NCRB data showed a rise of 25.6% in the total number criminal cases registered in Mumbai under various laws and Acts in 2021 compared to the previous year, when 58,676 cases were registered.

Of the 63,689 cases registered under the IPC in Mumbai in 2021, 4,926 were classified as “violent crimes”, which includes attempt to murder, sexual assault, murder and assault. Mumbai recorded 162 cases of murder. According to the data, 470 persons lost their lives in 386 cases of death caused by negligence. This includes victims of man-made tragedies like building collapses and other similar mishaps. At least 389 Mumbaiites lost their lives to 307 incidents of road accidents, data revealed.

Crimes against women also saw a hike in Mumbai, which ranked second in the country in this category of crime. Delhi ranked first. Mumbai witnessed 5,543 cases of crimes against women in 2021—this constitutes 12.76% of the overall national number.

In terms of cases registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Mumbai witnessed 1019 cases where the victims were minor girls. Of these, 524 cases were of rapes on minor girls, the data showed.

Meanwhile, 15,193 cases were registered under the Special and Local Laws (SLL) category, which is once again a massive rise from the 8118 cases filed in 2020. Special and Local Laws include all non-IPC acts like the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Motor Vehicles Act and the Arms Act.

Box: State ranks third in road accident deaths

Maharashtra ranked third in the country in terms road accident fatalities last year, according to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB). As many as 173,860 people were reported killed in 422,000 road crashes across the country with Uttar Pradesh recording the highest 24,711 deaths flowed by Tamil Nadu with 16,685 deaths and Maharashtra with 16,446 fatalities. Maharashtra also ranked fourth in number of crashes reported in 2021. The maximum year-on-year (in 2021 as compared to 2020) increase in accident cases in states were reported in Tamil Nadu (from 46,443 to 57,090) followed by Madhya Pradesh (from 43,360 to 49,493), Uttar Pradesh (from 30,593 to 36,509), Maharashtra (from 24,908 to 30,086) and Kerala (from 27,998 to 33,051).

