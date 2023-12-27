Civic body cracks down on illegal constructions, demolishes nine structures

Thane: In response to the municipal chief’s warning, the Thane Municipal Corporation’s anti-encroachment department carried out demolition operations on nine illegal constructions across Diva, Kalwa, and Thane West wards. The crackdown included the complete demolition of a three-storey structure in MS Compound, Diva, along with other unauthorised constructions. HT Image

The squad also demolished 25 columns 2,500 sq ft of construction and the plinth of another illegal structure in the same ward. The RCC construction of a two-storeyed structure and 40-column plinth was also demolished by the squad which was led by the ward officials and anti-encroachment team. Two poklanes, three JCBs, and 50 labourers were used to remove these constructions and a 40-strong contingent of police provided the security for the job.

Similarly, the 22-column plinth construction of a structure in Mumbradevi Colony in Diva East, two structures that had begun foundation excavations were also removed. One poklane, two JCBs, 30 labourers and 30 police personnel assisted the demolition, officials said. Similarly, in Kalwa ward, an illegal construction consisting of 35 rooms near Swami Samarth Math was also pulled down, while one plinth-level construction was demolished in the Vitawa area.

Another team demolished unauthorised fifth and sixth floors of a six-storey building near Balkum crematorium in Majiwada-Manpada ward. Three tractor breakers, one poklane, and two JCBs with 30 labourers were deployed along with 30 police personnel to assist the demolition, civic officials said.

Thane municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar, underscoring a zero-tolerance approach, had warned of stringent action against officials failing to address illegal constructions.

He told the meeting that beat inspectors and beat mukadams would survey the entire ward areas on a daily and report any unauthorised constructions and ensure that no unauthorised construction rises beyond the plinth level. He had warned senior officials and water supply department officials of disciplinary action if illegal constructions continued to mushroom and were provided water connections.

The demolition action comes after chief minister Eknath Shinde assured the state legislature that not only will illegal constructions face action, but cognisable offences would be lodged against civic officials if they provide tacit protection to such structures,