Civic dashboards for oxygen, Covid drugs to be functional soon, Maharashtra govt tells HC

The state government on Tuesday informed the Bombay high court (HC) that the dashboard on oxygen and anti-Covid drugs availability across civic bodies in Maharashtra would be operational from today, however, full access to the public would be after two weeks. The state also clarified that the dashboard would have a separate access window for the details from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which will be updated every three hours initially.

Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood has filed an intervention application in the public interest litigation (PIL) alleging improper Covid management, seeking to respond to the allegations made by the petitioners that he had procured Covid drugs unauthorisedly to address SOS calls on social media. The application is expected to be heard on June 30.

A division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni, while hearing the PIL seeking directions to the Centre, state and BMC to have better management of Covid-related issues was informed by the state that the issue of providing a statewide dashboard on availability of oxygen and Covid drugs was finally ready.

Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni for the state said, “The issue of the statewide dashboard has been haunting us for long but today I would like to assure the court that it is finally ready. Work on merging the existing dashboards of the two municipal corporations is being done and the final dashboard will be available for public use in two weeks,” said Kumbhakoni.

In earlier hearings, advocate Rajesh Inamdar for the petitioner Sneha Marjadi had informed the court that in the absence of any centralised system for providing information about the availability of oxygen, Covid drugs and other facilities for getting treatment for Covid and mucormycosis, patients and their relatives had to run from pillar to post and at times it was too late. Inamdar had submitted that the existing helplines in the various municipal jurisdictions across the state were not very helpful and hence the state should be directed to have a dashboard with the latest area-wise information of various Covid-related facilities.

On Tuesday, Kumbhakoni submitted that the integrated dashboard for 32 municipal corporations, except BMC and PMC was ready and the software was adaptable and could be accessed even on smartphones. He assured the court that new features would be added to the dashboard as and when the need arose.

“The updation time should ideally be real-time but initially it will be updated every three hours. Tracking of essential medicines like Amphotericin, Remdesivir and oxygen supply will be available within two weeks,” said Kumbhakoni and added that a copy of the action taken report would be supplied to the petitioner and the state Covid task force would be giving a presentation of the dashboard on July 1.

‘Had undertaken philanthropic work since lockdown last year’

Actor Sonu Sood in his intervention application through advocate Milan Desai informed the bench that he had undertaken philanthropic work ever since the lockdown had started last year and his work of providing food and jobs to those rendered jobless due to the lockdown had also secured him an award from the United Nations Development Programme.

In light of these averments in his petition, Sood said that the allegations made against him by the petitioner of hoarding and procuring Covid-essential drugs were unsubstantiated and as the petitioner had failed to corroborate the allegations he wanted to apprise the court of the drugs and other Covid-related reliefs he provided to people in need.

The court has allowed the intervention and will hear the actor on Wednesday, June 30.