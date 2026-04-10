MUMBAI: The admission process for Class 11 for the academic year 2026–27 will commence on April 10 at 10am through the state’s centralised online system, the School Education Department has announced. Students can begin filling Part 1 of the admission form from the same day, while Part 2 will be made available only after the Class 10 results are declared by the State Board in June.

Class 11 admissions to begin on April 10, Part 1 open before SSC results

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The department has continued with the centralised online admission system introduced last year under the state government’s Ease of Living initiative. From the 2025–26 academic year onwards, all Class 11 admissions in higher secondary schools across the state are being conducted through this system.

Officials said measures have been taken to avoid the delays witnessed last year, when the admission process was extended for several months. In a key change this year, the Directorate of Education has decided to start Part 1 of the form-filling process even before the announcement of Class 10 results, in a bid to streamline admissions and save time.

Students can register and complete Part 1 on the official admission portal. Part 2, which includes the selection of colleges and preferences, will open only after the declaration of results. A detailed admission schedule will be announced subsequently.

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{{^usCountry}} The Director of Secondary Education has directed that all admissions be conducted strictly through the online system. Students from various education boards, including State Board, CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE and others, will be eligible to participate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Director of Secondary Education has directed that all admissions be conducted strictly through the online system. Students from various education boards, including State Board, CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE and others, will be eligible to participate. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This year, around 1.65 million students have appeared for the Class 10 examinations conducted by the State Board, and a large number are expected to apply for Class 11 admissions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This year, around 1.65 million students have appeared for the Class 10 examinations conducted by the State Board, and a large number are expected to apply for Class 11 admissions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, teachers have expressed cautious optimism. Mukund Andhalkar, a representative of the Junior College Teachers Association, said, “We have hope that the department ensures a smoother process this year compared to the last year, which continued till January due to several issues.” He, however, flagged concerns about the implementation of the online system in rural areas, noting that it may pose difficulties for students and colleges there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, teachers have expressed cautious optimism. Mukund Andhalkar, a representative of the Junior College Teachers Association, said, “We have hope that the department ensures a smoother process this year compared to the last year, which continued till January due to several issues.” He, however, flagged concerns about the implementation of the online system in rural areas, noting that it may pose difficulties for students and colleges there. {{/usCountry}}

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