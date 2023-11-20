Class 12 pass-out found running clinic in Govandi, arrested

Mumbai: A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly practicing medicine and running dispensaries without holding a valid degree at Shivaji Nagar, Govandi.

Hussain was handed over to the Shivaji Nagar police station for further legal action.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, Altaf Hussain, 50, was allegedly running a clinic for more than five years without having proper qualifications and knowledge of medicine, said police sources. Unit 6 of the Mumbai crime branch got a tip-off that Hussain has been running this fake clinic. “So before conducting the raid, we had sent a police constable as a patient to the clinic to verify the information we had received. One person also went along with the constable, and the accused prescribed them medicine,” Raj Tilak Roshan, deputy commissioner of police, crime branch.

The assistant medical officer of the M East Ward was informed about it, and the raid was conducted with the help of a medical officer. Once it was clear that the accused was not registered with the Maharashtra medical council board because he had not studied for MBBS, BAMS or BHMS. “We seized all the medicines in his clinic and other equipment,” Roshan said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hussain was then brought to the unit office, and during interrogation, he confessed that he was only a Class 12 pass-out from his native place in Uttar Pradesh and had worked as a compounder with a doctor in Mumbai earlier. Once he learnt about a few medicines, he opened his own clinic in a slum area in Govandi.

Hussain was handed over to the Shivaji Nagar police station for further legal action.

A case has been registered under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act.

He was produced in the court on Sunday and sent into judicial custody, said an officer of the Shivaji Nagar police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON