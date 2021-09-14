Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Class 7 student rapes 5-yr-old girl from his neighbourhood near Mumbai
mumbai news

Class 7 student rapes 5-yr-old girl from his neighbourhood near Mumbai

A Class 7 student has allegedly sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in Boisar on Monday
By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 07:50 PM IST
When the 5-yr-old girl was alone at her home in Boisar near Mumbai, the Class 7 student took her to an isolated spot in the neighbourhood and sexually assaulted her.

A Class 7 student has allegedly sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in Boisar on Monday.

The 11-year-old accused was arrested under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. On Tuesday, the Juvenile Justice Court sent him to judicial remand in the Children’s Remand Home in Bhiwandi.

Senior inspector Suresh Kadam of Boisar MIDC police station said the survivor’s parents work at an industrial unit. When she was alone at home, the boy took her to an isolated spot and sexually assaulted her.

“The child started to experience abdominal pain, following which her mother took her to a doctor, who found injury marks on her body. On asking her about the injury marks, she revealed the incident. The mother then approached us,” said Kadam.

The girl has been admitted in a government hospital at Dahanu.

“The survivor has suffered trauma and a woman assistant inspector is investigating the case. We are awaiting her medical report.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SC seeks Maharashtra’s response on utilizing 25 cr for Covid-19 affected children

Mumbai police stations to have Nirbhaya Squad to bolster women’s safety

Malaria cases drop in Mumbai, dengue on rise

51-year-old man arrested for molesting 7-year-old in Mumbai
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP