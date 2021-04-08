‘Class 9, 11 students to be promoted without exams’

Class 9 and 11 students in state board schools will be promoted to the next class without giving exams, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad declared on Tuesday afternoon. The decision is still awaiting a nod from the office of the chief minister.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Gaikwad said that in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases and the resultant school closures, it has been decided to promote Class 9 and 11 students without conducting assessments or exams this year. “While schools and teachers continued teaching students online and extended a lot of learning support even offline, the year has been tough for students as schools have remained closed for most of it. It is thus decided to promote students to the next class this year so as to ensure that they do not suffer due to the pandemic and the resultant learning losses,” stated the minister in the statement.

Earlier this month, the education department had decided to promote students of Classes 1 to 8 to further classes under the no-detention policy under the RTE Act.

However, for Class 9 and 11, schools and junior colleges usually hold exams and students who fail to clear these exams and the following reexams are detained in the same class. This year, however, owing to the pandemic and the resultant learning losses, students will not be detained under any circumstance and shall all be promoted to the next class, as per the minister.

Meanwhile, the minister stated that there is a demand to conduct online exams for Class 10 and 12 and to postpone them due to rising infections in the state. “However, students from rural parts of the state are demanding offline exams as many of them have issues with respect to connectivity. Similarly, postponing exams might have an impact on students writing their competitive exams as other boards like CBSE and ICSE still have their offline exams scheduled. We will take the interest of all students in mind before coming up with any change in the decision,” stated the minister.

While the HSC (Class 12) exams will be held between April 23 and May 21, 2021, SSC (Class 10) exams will be conducted between April 29 and May 20. Nearly 33 lakh students appear for Class 10 and 12 exams from the state board every year.