Clerics in Maharashtra's Jalna urge people to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr at home due to Covid-19

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month, will be celebrated either on May 13 or May 14 depending on the sighting of the moon.
PTI | | Posted by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON MAY 12, 2021 06:01 PM IST
For the second consecutive year, there will be no congregrational prayers and get- togethers in Jalna on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Muslim clerics here urging the community members to celebrate the festival at home in a simple manner.

The Maharashtra government has already guidelines, urging people to celebrate the festival in a simple manner and advised against taking out processions and congregating in view the curbs enforced in the state.

"Amid distress, fear and worry,we have to celebrate the Eid at home this year," said Maulana Sohel, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Arshad Mandi Faction) Marathwada unit.

Coordinator of Jalna's 'Holy Quran Centre', Abdul Hafiz, said that one-to-one meetings and gatherings during this year's Eid are a distant dream considering the prevailing coronavirus situation.

He, however, said that people can make use of technology to connect with each other virtually.

