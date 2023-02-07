Cluster scheme not binding, aimed at betterment: TMC chief

Mumbai: Thane Municipal Corporation commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Monday assured Thane citizens that the cluster development scheme will not be binding on eligible residents. He said those living in buildings declared extremely dangerous (C-1) in the cluster zones will be allowed to choose between redeveloping their buildings through cluster development scheme or opting for self-development of their buildings.

Bangar finalised certain guidelines for the implementation of cluster development scheme. Six Urban Renewal Clusters (URC) will be implemented in the first phase.

He said the residents living in buildings, not declared extremely dangerous, will be able to opt for the cluster development scheme, only if 70% or more residents of the building give their written consent. He, however, indicated that if there are illegal buildings in the URC zones, then cluster development will be binding on them.

The TMC chief said the buildings classified as C-1 in URC zone will be demolished if the residents do not wish to redevelop them through either cluster or self-development to prevent any loss of life. He said undeveloped plots, within the cluster development zone, will be developed under the cluster development scheme.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has prepared 45 urban renewal plans after the cluster development scheme was approved by the state government, and work will begin soon on the first six URCs.

In the first phase, the scheme will take up the development of urban renewal clusters demarcated in Kopri in Thane East, Rabodi, Tekdi Bungalow, Hajuri, Kisan Nagar and Lokmanya Nagar in Thane West.

“Cluster development scheme has been conceived to redevelop the slum as well as densely populated areas. The redevelopment aims to carry out holistic development as per urban development norms,” said Bangar.

“I am clarifying things for residents living in buildings eligible for redevelopment so that they do not have any doubts. The cluster scheme is for betterment of citizens, and we will take care that no segment among the citizens suffer any problems,” added Bangar.

