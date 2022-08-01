CM asks administration to provide rain relief to farmers

Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde, who culminated his three-day tour in Aurangabad on Sunday, directed the administration to extend the compensation to the farmers who suffered losses due to the downpour at the earliest. Shinde also announced the funding of ₹200 crore for the repair works of the water supply scheme in Aurangabad.

Shinde held a review meeting of Aurangabad division to take stock of the crop losses due to heavy rainfall in eight districts of central Maharashtra. He also addressed public rallies and held a road show. Union ministers Raosaheb Danve and Bhagwat Karad and MLAs from the division were present for the review meeting.

“The farmers who have suffered losses in the heavy rainfall over the last few weeks will be given the ex-gratia according to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms. I have directed the administration to take swift steps to ensure that the farmers get the compensation at the earliest. Other departments also have been directed to be on their toes for the smooth supply of water, electricity and effective marketing of the farm produce,” he said.

Meanwhile, CM Eknath Shinde rubbished his colleague Arjun Khotkar’s claim that he defected Shiv Sena to join the Shinde camp to avoid the action by Enforcement Directorate. On Saturday, he joined Shinde camp. Shinde on Sunday said that there was no such compulsion to join his camp or the BJP because of the threat of the ED action and nobody was inviting any leaders in the garb of any such action.

Reacting to the action against Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the CM said that if he has not indulged any wrongdoing, he should not be worried about the action.