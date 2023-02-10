CM opens Kopri bridge; brings relief to Thane commuters

Thane: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday celebrated his birthday by inaugurating the Kopri eight-lane bridge which is expected to decongest the Thane check naka and Teen Hath Naka.

The overbridge (ROB) has been widened to a 4-plus-4 configuration from the present 2-plus-2 lanes, which would give relief to motorists using the arterial Eastern Express Highway to travel from Mumbai to Thane and beyond, as per the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

“The bridge is 784 metres long and 37.04 metres wide now. The MMRDA funded the widening work while the portion of the structure above the tracks was built by Central Railway,” an official said.

Korpi had become a bottleneck on Eastern Express Highway as traffic from a total of 10 lanes would get squeezed into the area since the bridge had just four lanes, he said.

“Due to the new bridge, motorists will save time as well as fuel during their commute. The widening of Korpi bridge will also reduce traffic at Teen Hath Naka in Thane,” said MMRDA metropolitan commissioner SVR Srinivas.

The project also includes the construction of 40 m long and 21.2 mtr wide 2+2 lane vehicular underpass connecting Naupada junction to Dnyansadhana college and the proposed new Kopri station. The project also involved constructing a foot-over bridge (FOB) for pedestrians to cross the Eastern Express Highway and improving a stormwater drain from the existing Chikhalwadi nullah to Sathewadi nullah. The MMRDA has completed the FOB, but the Thane Municipal Corporation is yet to complete the vehicular underpass and improve the stormwater drain.

“Kopri Bridge is an imperative link connecting Mumbai and Thane districts. As the old bridge was narrow, it caused heavy traffic jams on both sides of EEH. Motorists took 30 to 40 minutes to cover a few metres during the peak hours. Due to the new wide bridge, the passengers will now save their precious time and fuel. Along with this, there will be a big reduction in the traffic at Three Hath Naka as well,” said SVR Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

The MMRDA has also issued tenders for constructing two U-shaped flyovers at Teen Hath Naka junction in Thane which will reduce long stoppage time at the signal for vehicles bound for Mumbai, Thane, Nashik and Pune and ensure a smoother flow of traffic.

Thane residents reacted with joy as they passed the widened bridge. “Hooray! They have opened the new Kopri Bridge. I had a smooth passage right now.” tweeted Thane activist Dayanand Nene. Regular commuters who checked google maps would show permanent red lines at Kopri bridge, indicating perennial traffic jams in the last few years. On Thursday, that changed. “Google Maps is showing no traffic during peak evening hours at Kopri Bridge, Thane after a good number of years. Thanks to the newly inaugurated overbridge,” said Thane resident Sandeep Parkhi.

