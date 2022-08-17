CM orders CID probe in Vinayak Mete’s death

Mumbai Days after the death of Shiv Sangram chief and Maratha leader Vinayak Mete in a road accident, the Maharashtra government declared a probe by the crime investigation department (CID) into the incident.

On Wednesday, chief minister Eknath Shinde ordered the director general of police Rajnish Seth to start a CID probe. The decision was taken following suspicion raised by Mete’s family and activists.

Mete was coming from Beed to Mumbai in his SUV to attend a review meeting called by the chief minister over Maratha reservation, when the mishap took place on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on early Sunday morning. He was declared dead on admission by the doctors of MGM Hospital in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai.

The two-term legislator from state legislative council was one of the most vocal voices for the Maratha community in the state. He was known for spearheading protests for Maratha reservation and was heading a committee for executing an ambitious project to construct a grand memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea during the last Devendra Fadnavis government.

“On August 14, the chief minister said the matter will be investigated. Accordingly, he ordered Rajnish Seth (DGP) to conduct a CID probe and submit a report to the state government,” stated a release issued by the chief minister’s office on Wednesday.

Jyoti, Mete’s wife, claimed that the Shiv Sangram president had died two hours before being shifted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai and demanded an inquiry into the “time gap”. “Something was being hidden regarding the actual time of the accident and the time of death as told by officials,” she said on Monday.

“I was constantly asking the car driver (Eknath Kadam) to connect me with Mete but he did not do that as Mete and his security personnel were not responding to my calls,” she told a Marathi news channel.