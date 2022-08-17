CM orders CID probe in Vinayak Mete’s death
Mumbai Days after the death of Shiv Sangram chief and Maratha leader Vinayak Mete in a road accident, the Maharashtra government declared a probe by the crime investigation department (CID) into the incident.
On Wednesday, chief minister Eknath Shinde ordered the director general of police Rajnish Seth to start a CID probe. The decision was taken following suspicion raised by Mete’s family and activists.
Mete was coming from Beed to Mumbai in his SUV to attend a review meeting called by the chief minister over Maratha reservation, when the mishap took place on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on early Sunday morning. He was declared dead on admission by the doctors of MGM Hospital in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai.
The two-term legislator from state legislative council was one of the most vocal voices for the Maratha community in the state. He was known for spearheading protests for Maratha reservation and was heading a committee for executing an ambitious project to construct a grand memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea during the last Devendra Fadnavis government.
“On August 14, the chief minister said the matter will be investigated. Accordingly, he ordered Rajnish Seth (DGP) to conduct a CID probe and submit a report to the state government,” stated a release issued by the chief minister’s office on Wednesday.
Jyoti, Mete’s wife, claimed that the Shiv Sangram president had died two hours before being shifted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai and demanded an inquiry into the “time gap”. “Something was being hidden regarding the actual time of the accident and the time of death as told by officials,” she said on Monday.
“I was constantly asking the car driver (Eknath Kadam) to connect me with Mete but he did not do that as Mete and his security personnel were not responding to my calls,” she told a Marathi news channel.
-
Work out comprehensive plan for training of inquiry officers, UP govt tells departments
LUCKNOW With norms of natural justice apparently being flouted consistently in departmental inquiries, the state government has decided to carry out a comprehensive training of all inquiry officers. The government has asked all departments to work out a comprehensive plan for officers' training and submit the same to the personnel department by September 15, 2022. Inquiry officers have been asked to ensure that officers/employees facing probe are allowed to make inspection of documents, if requested.
-
Ludhiana | Bike-borne miscreants rob woman of her scooter in Jagraon
A 26-year-old woman late on Monday fell prey to three unidentified motor-cycle borne miscreants who stole The complainant, Rajandeep Kaur's scooter near her house in Sundar Nagar, Jagraon. Two of the men, the complainant said, threatened her to hand over the- Honda Activa Scooter. MORE NEWS IN BRIEF Laptop stolen from parked car Ludhiana Police on Tuesday, meanwhile, booked unidentified persons for stealing a laptop from a car parked near Ghumar Mandi market after breaking open a window.
-
Delhi tops list of world’s most polluted cities
A large number of global cities across the world exceeded the World Health Organization’s (WHO) norms for both PM 2.5 and NO2. The report found Delhi’s average PM 2.5 exposure to be 110 micrograms per cubic metre in 2019, which is 22 times the WHO benchmark of 5 micrograms per cubic metre. Kolkata had an average exposure of 84 micrograms per cubic metre.
-
Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders to begin protest in Lakhimpur
Bhartiya Kisan Union-Tikait (BKU-Tikait) and several other constituents of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of farmers, will hold a 75-hour sit-in at Rajapur Krishi-Utpadan Mandi Samiti in Lakhimpur Kheri from Thursday to press their pending demands. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during the violence that erupted in Tikunia area of the district on October 3 last year.
-
Lalu lands in Patna, Nitish pays a quick visit
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar called on ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad shortly after Prasad, who was rushed to the national capital for treatment of fracture of shoulder early last month arrived in Patna from New Delhi on Wednesday and wished him speedy recovery, people familiar with the development said. Finance minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary accompanied the CM during his meeting with the RJD chief at former CM Rabri Devi's residence. The meeting lasted 30 minutes.
