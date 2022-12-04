CM Shinde, Deputy CM take test drive on Samruddhi Mahamarg ahead of inauguration

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis took a trial round on the Mumbai-Nagpur Supercommunications Highway (Samruddhi Mahamarg) on Sunday afternoon.

In the video and images shared on social media, Fadnavis who is fond of driving SUVs can be seen driving the black Mercedes with the chief minister sitting beside him.

The first leg of the Mumbai-Nagpur Supercomminications Highway from Nagpur to Shirdi will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11. The expressway is reportedly named after Shiv Sena founder and leader late Balasaheb Thackeray.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg is 700 km long and its 520 km stretch from Nagpur to Shirdi will be open to traffic partially from December 11 and is expected to bring massive growth to the drought-prone regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada.

The new expressway would be a game-changer for the backward region of Vidarbha as the road will link to Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Mumbai within 8 hours from Nagpur.

Speaking to the media persons, CM Shinde said it is a matter of great pride that this highway is being inaugurated by the PM. “Also, we are happy to have the privilege of inaugurating the highway,” he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the developer of expressway, said they will make land parcels around the expressway available to private players for commercial use without any tender or auction. The price of the land will be decided by the MSRDC.

Under this, the state undertaking will directly purchase or acquire land for the company through private negotiations instead of an auction or public tender.

A senior MSRDC official said the development of the areas near the highway will help in creating job opportunities and will boost the state’s economy. It will also pave the way to set up new cities.

