CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: A day after there were speculations that estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray might join hands, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) founder met chief minister Eknath Shinde at the latter’s residence on Friday.

Mumbai, India - July 7, 2023: MNS chief Raj Thackeray Meets CM Eaknath Shinde at His Residence Versha Bunglow in Mumbai, India, on Friday, July 7, 2023. (Photo by / Hindustan Times)

MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande said, “The state is redeveloping the BDD chawls and the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority is giving one parking space for every two flats. Also, we want more corpus funds for the buildings.’’

Deshpande added that they want relief for farmers in Nashik where the district is stern in recovery of loans. He said that they have also demanded that the rates for City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) flats in Navi Mumbai must be reduced.

“The exact nature of the conversation between two leaders is not known. I was outside. But there was a political discussion between the two,’’ said Deshpande.

On Thursday, MNS leader Abhijit Panse called on Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut leading to rumours that Raj had sent a proposal for an alliance between MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT).

This issue was also discussed in a meeting of MNS leaders earlier this week when banners were put up by an MNS supporter that the two cousins Raj and Uddhav must come together. Earlier on Monday, Raj Thackeray said that he would clarify his stand on this soon.