CM Shinde: Mumbadevi temple to get facelift along the lines of Kashi Vishwanath

Mumbai: In order to boost tourism to the historic Mumbadevi temple, chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that his government will set up the Mumbadevi Development Authority which will redevelop the temple along the lines of Kashi Vishwanath and Ujjain temples and also provide facilities for devotees such as viewing queues, parking lot etc.

CM Eknath Shinde along with Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and MLA Raj Purohit, visit Mumbadevi Temple and seek the blessings of Goddess Mumbadevi, after the BMC's plan to revamp the precinct of the over 200-year-old temple along the lines of Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple, as proposed by the latter, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The temple is dedicated to the goddess Mumba who is considered by the locals as the goddess of the city of Mumbai. The name of the city - Mumbai is derived from Mumba Devi - which was changed from Bombay in 1995.

Shinde visited the temple on the occasion of the culmination ceremony of Chaitra Navratri.

He said that Mumbadevi is an ancient temple and everyone has faith, trust and love for it. He was speaking after inspecting the area of the temple. Shinde noted that the temple is located in a densely populated locality and the access road to it is heavily congested. Tourists too find it difficult to find parking spaces.

Shinde said that there will be space for devotees to wait, toilets and also some parking space. Shinde was accompanied by speaker Rahul Narwekar, women and child development minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar, former minister Deepak Sawant, former MLA Raj K Purohit and additional commissioner P Velarasu of BMC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, chief minister Eknath Shinde will visit Ayodhya on April 9 with his MLAs and MPs.