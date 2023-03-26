CM Shinde’s two MLAs in trouble?

Mumbai: Two MLAs Prakash Surve and Sada Sarvankar from chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena were in for bad news on Saturday. It came from none other than deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who made announcements in the legislative council with regards to their alleged involvement in assault and shooting incidents.

The two separate incidents include attacking a BJP worker Bibhishan Ware by a group of people in Dahisar, where Surve is an MLA. It is said that the attack was carried out by a group linked to the Shinde faction.

The other incident involves Sarvankar who was accused of firing his revolver outside Dadar police station amid a scuffle between the two Senas. Fadnavis announced that he wanted probe into attack and also said that the weapon licence issued to Sarvankar has been cancelled.

Replying to a discussion on the home department, Fadnavis said that police will conduct an in-depth inquiry into an attack on a BJP worker. BJP MLC Praveen Darekar and Thackeray faction MLC Anil Parab demanded strict action against the accused and alleged involvement of local MLA without naming Surve. “Independent inquiry will be conducted by police and will apply all the necessary charges on the accused once the report is out. If any police officer is found guilty of not doing their job properly, they will be punished,” said Fadnavis.

In response to the demand for action against Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar for firing in a public area during the Ganesh festival last year, Fadnavis said that the police have initiated a procedure to cancel the weapon licence issued to Sarvankar.

“Under the act, it is mandatory for the licence-holder to keep their weapons with them. But Sada Sarvankar kept his gun in the vehicle and someone took it and fired it in the air. For this negligence, police have initiated the process to cancel the weapon licence of MLA Sarvankar,” Fadnavis informed the council.

Fadnavis also said that the government was determined to control the narcotics business in the state and police seized the narcotics worth ₹5,329 crore and action has been taken against the 13,125 accused. He also said that the government is planning to set up anti-narcotics cells in all police stations.

Fadnavis also informed that in 2022 there were 44,221 crimes against women and the detection rate increased to 93.04 % from 87% in 2021. He said that police had successfully executed Operation Smile and 37,511 children including 14,239 girls were sent back to their parents. He also said that the conviction rate was 8 % in 2010 and now it has increased to 48%.