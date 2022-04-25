CM Uddhav Thackeray launches National Common Mobility Card

Mumbai: In a significant development for commuters in the city, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday introduced the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) which can be used for BEST bus services. Later, the same card can be used for travelling in metro services, suburban trains, buses, cabs, auto-rickshaws and other utilities. BEST will also introduce a premium service, wherein people can book bus seats through a mobile application.

NCMC or common mobility card was launched by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at BEST headquarters on Monday.

BEST is in talks with the Railways, MMRDA to integrate it with suburban train services, metro and monorail services in Mumbai. Besides, it is proposed to be made available for auto and taxis, said BEST officials.

The card will have an automatic fare collection system and the amount will be deducted from the wallet that can be accessed by the passenger through their smartphones.

Speaking at the launch event, Thackery said that BEST will keep progressing and new concepts introduced in Mumbai are being followed everywhere else.

At present, passengers can purchase the card from BEST bus depots.

“We are in discussion with railway authorities on integrating suburban railways and the Mumbai metro. It will be done soon,” said a senior BEST official.

In later stages, after approval has been granted the card can also be used to purchase season railway tickets.

Thackeray also announced that a BEST premium service would be launched soon through which the commuters can book seats through an application. “Passengers will be able to book a bus and the seat on the route that they want to travel on. It will be similar to the app-based cab booking system. We are working on it and the service will be introduced soon,” said Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST.

According to BEST officials, some buses will be kept reserved under the premium bus service and passengers will be allowed to book seats through a mobile app. “Nearly 100 buses will be dedicated to premium BEST buses and seats on those can be booked by passengers via mobile app,” said a senior BEST official.

Thackeray also announced that concessions will be given to school students, including those studying in private schools, that travel by BEST buses.

“Currently, students in civic schools can travel by BEST buses for free. Now students in all private schools can travel by buying a pass which will be subsidised,” he said. The monthly pass will cost ₹200 to ₹350.