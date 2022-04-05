CNG, PNG prices go up again

MUMBAI Five days after the reduction of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) cost in the city, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) increased the prices again from Tuesday midnight, citing increase in natural gas cost.

The price of CNG has been hiked by ₹7 and will now be available at ₹67/kg and PNG will be priced at ₹41/Standard Cubic Metre (SCM) in Mumbai, an increase of ₹5.

With the Maharashtra government reducing the Value Added Tax (VAT) on natural gas on April 1, MGL slashed the rates of CNG by ₹6 and PNG by ₹3.50/SCM. Before that, CNG was available at ₹66/kg and PNG at ₹39.50/SCM.

MGL said that the increase in selling price of natural gas and regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has led to the sudden hike.

“The selling price of domestically-produced natural gas has been increased by 110% by the Government of India with effect from April 1, 2022. Further, cost of Regasified LNG, which is being blended to offset the shortfall in availability of domestic gas for CNG and D-PNG segments, are at historically high levels. This combination has resulted in a significant increase in the cost of gas being procured by MGL,” said a statement from MGL

