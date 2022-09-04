Coaching federation to felicitate their teachers

Mumbai: The Coaching Classes Teachers Federation (CCTF) will release the names of their teachers who will be felicitated for their work on Teacher’s Day.

For years, teachers who are part of coaching institutes have fought to be treated with equal respect and recognition as their counterparts working in education institutes, and with no response from the authorities, they have now decided to conduct their felicitation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the names of these teachers will be announced by the federation on September 5, the felicitation will take place on October 2, which is marked as the foundation day for CCTF.

“Many teachers have spent 20-25 years in coaching institutes, shared their knowledge and ensured students are given better attention than what they get in schools. Every year, students have been known to depend on coaching institutes to crack all-India entrance tests for professional courses. Yet, our teachers are not recognised for their work like the teachers from schools and colleges. We have decided to change this,” said Bandopant Bhuyar, state president of CCTF.

Across the state, institutes part of the federation have been asked to nominate names of five teachers from each district, who deserve to be recognised for their contribution to the field of education. After going through the applications, on September 5, CCTF will announce the names of five teachers from these recommendations, for the final felicitation program. “We will change the perspective that the government has towards us (teachers),” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}