Coastal road interchange navigation span sufficient: BMC

The navigation span under Coastal Road-Bandra Worli Sea Link interchange is sufficient, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday in response to Worli fisherfolks’ claims that the proposed navigation span being provided to them under the interchange – of 60 metres between supporting pillars – is insufficient.

BMC maintained that it has consulted affected fisherfolk societies of Worli prior to obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fisheries department, and coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearance from the Union environment ministry, for the project. This claim has been refuted by protesting fisherfolk.

BMC in its statement referred to the Bureau of Indian Standards’ Code of Practice for Design of Ports and Harbours, which specifies that a “navigation span is required to be 5 times the width of the boat for single carriage and 8 times the width of the boat for double carriage.”

Referring to data obtained from the fisheries department, BMC has said that the largest registered vessel operating in Worli koliwada is 3.8 metres wide, and accordingly the navigation span for boats operating from the koliwada “should be kept at a maximum of 30.4 meters for double carriage.”

“The Mumbai Coastal Road Project has a navigation span of 60 meters, which is almost double prescribed the navigation span,” the BMC’s statement said. BMC also added that the Tata Institute of Social Sciences has been appointed to formulate a policy to compensate the fishermen for losses incurred during the construction of the project, and that “the process of fulfilling this demand has been started.”

Fisherfolk, however, maintained that the two fishing societies of Worli were not consulted for their suggestions prior to obtaining the NOC from the fisheries department. They also stressed that their primary demand is a redesign of the interchange.

“We have been raising this issue for many years, and compensation, though important, is not our main demand. We want to have free access to our traditional fishing grounds, whereas BMC’s current designs will force us to shut shop completely. If the BMC feels like they are providing us a larger enough navigation route, let them come and pilot our boats through the rocky seas first. Then they will know exactly why our demands are what they are,” said Nitesh Patil, president, Worli Koliwada Nakhava Matsyavyavsay Sahakari Sangathan.

