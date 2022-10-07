Cocaine seized from container: Kerala businessman again in DRI net

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai zone on Friday seized 50.2 kg cocaine worth ₹502 crore from a container carrying over 1,000 cartons of green apples imported from South Africa, and arrested Vigin Verghese, 33, a Kerala-based owner of the fruit import company.

This is Verghese’s second arrest by the agency.He was arrested on October 2 after methamphetamine (ice) and cocaine worth ₹1,476 crore was found in cartons of Valencia oranges imported from South Africa by his company. His custody in the first case ended on Friday, following which he was arrested again, said an official.

DRI sources said they suspected other containers of imported fruit with hidden drugs were on the way to India from South Africa. On the basis of specific intelligence, they isolated a container that arrived at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Nava Sheva, Navi Mumbai, on October 5.

The consignment, ordered by Yummitto International Foods India Private Limited, a company owned by Verghese, was seized under the provisions of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Verghese, who hails from Ernakulam, is in the agency’s custody.

DRI’s investigation revealed that he had placed an order of fruit with South Africa-based More Fresh Exports SA Pvt Ltd, owned by Kerala-based businessman Mansoor Thachaparamban, in the first week of September.

There was no purchase order, or written record for the order, DRI sources said

“No purchase order would be created to escape the scrutiny. Veghese was to get 70% profit and Mansoor 30%,” a DRI source said.