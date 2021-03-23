Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Colleges await University of Mumbai guidelines for final-semester exams
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:01 AM IST
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)

While the University of Mumbai (MU) is yet to announce its plan for exams, many city colleges are gearing up for online examinations for the final-semester.

Usually, final-semester exams take place in April, but they have been pushed to May this year owing to the lockdown and subsequent delay in admissions. With Maharashtra witnessing a second wave of Covid-19 infections, colleges in the city expect MU to announce online exams.

Principal of St Xavier’s College, Rajendra Shinde, said, “Given the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases in the city, it is safe to assume that the university will decide on online examinations.” Shinde also pointed out that students hadn’t done any practical classes or lab work for an entire year.

“We have completed our internals by collecting assignments from students. However, there is no word yet from the university. It’s about time students had some clarity,” said a principal of a suburban college, requesting anonymity.

Sources in the varsity said online exams are most likely. MU’s pro-vice-chancellor Ravindra Deshmukh did not respond to queries.

