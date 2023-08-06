Colourful walls bring learning English closer to every home in this remote village

Zugarewadi/Raigad: Nestled amidst the Bhimashankar forest at the convergence of Raigad, Thane, and Pune districts, lies Zugarewadi, a tribal hamlet, where an extraordinary educational endeavour to change lives through power of knowledge has taken roots.

Mumbai, India - Aug. 4, 2023: To get a better understanding of the English language Ravi Kalaje, a teacher, was appointed to the Zugrewadi ZP school, near Neral, Karjat took the initiative to paint all houses in the villages with the English letter's, grammar, and mathematics. When Kalaje appointed classrooms of school were collapsing. Instead of relying on the government, he undertook the repair work himself. Many helping hands go forward. The work started from there. The classrooms were then in good condition. With the help of students and the villagers, Kalaje transformed the school and village. Now the villagers surrounding this village are renamed 'English Zugrewadi', in Maharashtra, India, on Friday, August 4, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

In rural areas, access to quality education is often an arduous journey fraught with challenges. However, in Zugarewadi, Ravi Kajale, a Zilla Parishad School teacher, spearheaded a mission to bring English language learning to every corner of the village.

Kajale, a member of Active Teachers Maharashtra (ATM) and a recipient of the Best Teacher Award, introduced a unique initiative during the school’s May vacation: ‘ATM of education’.

“The concept was simple yet ingenious. English language words and sentences were painted on the walls of houses throughout the village. This creative effort aimed to keep the children engaged with their education even during the holidays, ensuring they do not forget the lessons learned in the classroom. The impact was profound and immediate as the once-muted houses of Zogarewadi came alive with vibrant colours and educational artwork,” Kajale said.

English alphabets and their pronunciation in Marathi were painted on the walls of 14 houses with the help of the villagers, students and teachers. The walls were also painted with short sentences used in daily conversation, short keys used in computers, solar and lunar eclipses, names of months, body parts, tips and tricks of the English grammar, numbers, and phonics of the English alphabets, and short poems.

Located in Karjat taluka near the border of Raigad and Thane districts and about 100 kms away from Mumbai, Zugarewadi is home to more than 100 tribal families. The remote village with desolate roads is an idyllic yet challenging setting for education. The Zilla Parishad School here serves as a beacon of hope for 120 students studying in grades 1 to 8 and Kajale’s transformation efforts have taken the school to new heights.

Kajale’s journey began in 2016 when he joined the school as a teacher. Faced with dilapidated classrooms, he did not wait for government aid but rallied the villagers to repair and revitalise the school. The collective efforts gave birth to a newfound spirit of learning and growth. The locals supported Kajale’s vision, leading to further improvements, including much-needed water supply.

Taking the transformation to the next level, Kajale’s brainchild, ‘ATM of education’, added a touch of magic to the students’ lives. Vasant Paradhi, a parent and the chairman of the school management committee (SMC), said, “As English words and captivating illustrations adorned the village houses, Zogarewadi morphed into an outdoor classroom. The children found themselves immersed in a world of colourful pictures and diagrams that ignited their curiosity and passion for learning. The SMC is planning to paint more walls in the villages.”

Bhavika Zugare, a class 1 student, and her peers, Sonal Humane of class 4, Monika Wagh of class 8, and Chetan and Harshal Zugare of class 7 have embraced the language with remarkable fluency.

“We mostly speak Thakari (a local dialect) language. A dictionary published by Kajale helps students understand word from Thakari to Marathi, which helps them better understand Marathi. Now, with this initiative, our children are starting to talk and understand English and they have started teaching us the the language,” Kisan Zugare, Harshal Zugare’s parent, said, adding that they now call the village “English Zogarewadi”.

Meanwhile, the parents are elated with the positive changes they see in their children. “Zugarewadi, once a place of struggles and limited opportunities, now stands as a testament to the power of dedicated educators and engaged communities,” Pardhi added.

Highlighting the benefits of the initiative, Vikram Adsul, state conveyer, ATM, said, “The parents and students are learning English while walking and talking. We are happy that they have got rid of their fear of English and have developed an interest in the language.”

The success of Kajale’s efforts has been recognised not just locally but at the state level too. Three girls from the school secured spots on the merit list in the state scholarship examination in 2021, a testament to the quality of education. Considering this, four students from the village who went outside the village for better education sought admission to the school this year. “Now, parents have started believing that their children can access good education here, so they have started enrolling their kids in this school,” Paradhi said.

While acknowledging the efforts of the villagers to transform the village, Kajale credited his colleagues and block development officers (BDO), Chandrakant Sabale and Santosh Daund for their success.

