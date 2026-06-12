Comedian booked for sexual harassment over remarks during live show

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cyber police have booked comedian Pranit More and two others for alleged sexual harassment and obscenity over remarks made during a stand-up act, videos of which were found circulating freely online. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also summoned More and an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, for glorifying and applauding non-consensual conduct towards a woman and sexual coercion. Comedian Pranit More

According to the police, the case stemmed from videos circulating online of a comedy show hosted by More before a live audience. In one of the videos, Jangra is seen saying that once, when he was on a date, he spent ₹370 on a biryani for which the woman owed him physical intimacy, and spoke about coercing the woman, police said.

“These videos suggest entitlement to physical intimacy in return for money spent during a date, thereby portraying women in a derogatory manner and trivialising issues relating to consent and dignity,” said an officer from Maharashtra cyber police.

Another video features Sejal Pawar, a doctor, making obscene and derogatory comments about deceased male bodies and medical cadavers used for educational purposes. The comments were found to be disrespectful to the dignity of the deceased and contrary to accepted standards of public decency, the officer quoted earlier said.

More, Jangra and Dr Pawar were found to be involved with the publication and dissemination of obscene and objectionable content through online platforms and social media. Accordingly, they were booked under sections 75 (criminal offense of sexual harassment), 294 (sale, public display, or distribution of obscene books, materials, and digital content), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), and 354 (criminal offense of coercing someone into doing or omitting an act by inducing a fear of divine displeasure) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

“We have summoned all the three accused for questioning,” said a police officer from nodal Maharashtra cyber police.