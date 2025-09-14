MUMBAI: Passengers faced severe travel disruptions after 11 key BEST and MSRTC bus services were either curtailed or rerouted following the closure of the Elphinstone Road bridge late Friday night. The shutdown came as demolition work began to make way for the new double-decker bridge that will be part of the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector. Commuters face long delays as 11 BEST bus routes diverted

For many daily commuters, the impact was immediate and frustrating. The four major BEST routes — A-162, 168, A-177, and 201 — that once connected commuters through the bridge now follow lengthy detours or terminate prematurely, adding considerable time to travel.

“Normally, I would reach Parel in 20 minutes from Goregaon,” said Sunil Deshpande, a factory worker. “Today, it took me over an hour, and I had to change buses twice. There’s no clear information or proper signage about where to catch the diverted services.”

Route A-162 and A-168 now bypass the bridge entirely, operating via Madke Buva Chowk, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Bharat Mata, and further through N M Joshi Road. Meanwhile, A-177, which used to run between Kalachowky and Parel Station, now terminates early at Madke Buva Chowk and extends to Hindmata Cinema.

Another heavily impacted service, bus 201 — which ran between Goregaon West and Sewri via Elphinstone Road — now terminates at Parel ST Bus Depot. This has disrupted inter-state and intra-city travellers who rely on Parel as a key boarding point.

Adding to the confusion, all seven BEST routes that crossed the nearby Currey Road Bridge have been diverted via Chinchpokli Bridge, including routes 14, 57, 44, 52, 50, 162, and 168. Commuters were left struggling to make sense of the new routes.

“I travel daily from Kurla to South Mumbai, and today I wasted nearly 90 minutes more than usual,” said Priya Joshi, a bank employee. “There were no announcements or updates at the bus stops. I had to ask other passengers for help.”

MSRTC buses to and from Parel ST Depot are also diverted, a major inconvenience for those using state transport for inter-city travel. With no clear end date in sight — construction is expected to take at least a year and a half — commuters are bracing for prolonged disruption.

As informed by Traffic Police authority to BEST, the diversion at Currey Road will be monitored initially for the next two to three days and then a decision would be taken on bus routes of these seven services.