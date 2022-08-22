Commuters threaten to go on protest if overcrowding issue at Kalwa station is not resolved

Following daily ordeals faced by the commuters at Kalwa railway station due to overcrowding, the commuters, on Monday, warned the railway authorities of carrying out protests if a permanent solution is not made.

“This is the situation at Kalwa railway station most of the days due to overcrowding. One cannot board a train without risking his life. Many died hanging on the doors. We have no other option than to protest,” said Lokesh Chavan, 36, a commuter.

Former cabinet minister Jitendra Avhad said, “On Monday morning again, there was a protest-like situation at Kalwa station. People gathered expressing their ordeals. If the railway authorities do not look into this matter, the situation will go out of hand. There are several demands by the passengers’ association that need to be addressed.”

“I had a word with the commuters and somehow managed to convince them. However, tomorrow there is no guarantee as commuters are irked with the daily struggle to travel from Kalwa station,” he added.

There has been a demand for a home platform and halt of fast trains at Kalwa station to ease overcrowding. At least 3.5 lakh commuters travel from Kalwa station. Commuters have been pressing for these demands for the last 15 years.

“One thing we have been highlighting all these days is for fast trains to halt at Kalwa station since there is a dedicated fast train line now. Also, the railways can introduce starting trains from Diva as there is a home platform there. Trains starting at Diva will halt at Kalwa and bring relief to commuters. The railways have not given any positive feedback. We will keep trying,” said Amol Kadam, Thane station consultation committee member and a member of Mumbai Pravasi Sanghatana.

“There will come a day when most of the commuters will get on the tracks and protest. It’s not easy to deal with overcrowded trains on a daily basis. Commuters end up fighting among themselves. It’s a mental as well as physical torture for us. The railways should take it seriously or we will protest,” said Sunil Chaudhari, 38, a commuter.

An officer from Central Railway said, “In February, 36 suburban trains were added. The railways keep on improving its services. We cannot build a home platform everywhere. We keep discussing the issue with the passenger association and try resolving whatever is technically possible.”

