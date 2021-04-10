Complete weekend lockdown in force in Mumbai, may get extended next week

As Maharashtra starts its weekend lockdown from 8pm on Friday till 7am on Monday, wherein nobody will be allowed to step out of their homes without a valid reason, all establishments, except essential services, will be shut, the Maharashtra government is mulling it till 7am on April 19 (next Monday) to break the transmission chain. Through this, the civic body will be able to impose a full nine-day lockdown which will help in bringing the situation under control, officials said.

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has called an all-party meeting on Saturday evening where the proposal is likely to be discussed in detail.

State health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said the state is heading towards complete lockdown and is hoping to bring the situation under control before that. “We are heading towards complete lockdown. However, we are hoping to control the situation. I am not in favour of imposing it immediately, but if hospitals are overwhelmed and we start facing shortage of doctors, healthcare workers, health infrastructure and medicines, then lockdown has to be imposed to break the chain,” Tope told NDTV.

“All activities categorised under essential services can remain open. No person can move without a valid reason, which includes reasons specified in the order as well as reason for requirement of performing an essential service,” states a clarification issued by Aseem Gupta, principal secretary, disaster management and relief and rehabilitation department on Friday. During the weekend lockdown, restaurants and eateries will be allowed to serve only take-aways.

It has also allowed all Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (AMPC) markets to remain open during weekend lockdown, provided they ensure strict adherence of Covid-appropriate behaviour. If local authorities feel indiscipline in any APMC can lead to further transmission of the virus, they may close it after seeking permission from the state government. It is expected that local authorities will keep a strict vigil over these, the order stated.

It further allowed restaurants and bars to function following timings determined by local authority with the constraint that no seating and dining will be allowed inside. Only parcels will be allowed to be picked up from restaurants and bars by customers themselves from 7am to 8pm. Home deliveries through e-commerce have also been allowed during the restricted period, it added.

A complete lockdown has to be imposed from at least 15 days to three weeks and it should be followed very seriously, only then some positive impact can be expected from the entire exercise, Tope said, in reply to a question.

The issue of imposition of lockdown was discussed in a meeting called by CM Thackeray on Friday to discuss deferment of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations scheduled on April 11. State relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar, who was present in the meeting, demanded that a lockdown be imposed for three weeks. Few leaders such as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, revenue minister and former Congress state chief Balasaheb Thorat said are in support of a complete lockdown.

“There is a need to enforce a three-week lockdown across the state to save the lives of innocent people. I made this demand in the meeting before the chief minister,” Wadettiwar told reporters.

Pravin Darekar, leader of Opposition in the legislative Council who also attended the meeting, said the issue was discussed during the meeting and he demanded an all-party meeting to discuss the same, which the CM accepted.

“I demanded that an all-party meeting be called to discuss the issue of imposing complete lockdown in the presence of former chief minister and leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil as the debate over the same started during the meeting called to decide postponement of MPSC exam,” Darekar said.

Only home delivery allowed for liquor

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a circular issued on April 9 said wine and beer shops in the city would be able to sell liquor only via home delivery on all days of the week between 7am to 8pm in the backdrop of restrictions implemented in the city.

BMC also said that a shop, which is a licence holder, can deliver liquor but to a permit holder only. However, one cannot purchase by going to the shop for the same.

BMC commissioner IS Chahal, in an order, said the person who will be sent for the delivery of the same should be wearing a mask and sanitising hands regularly. The state order which was issued earlier this week had stated that restaurant and bars inside hotels were to be open for in-house guests while only takeaway would be allowed for outsiders.