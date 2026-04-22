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Concert deaths: Suspect linked to drug peddlers detained

10 people have been arrested in the case so far, including four alleged drug peddlers accused of entering the concert venue illegally and supplying Ecstasy pills to the students’ group.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 05:48 am IST
By Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: The probe into the death of two MBA students due to drug overdose during a concert in Goregaon earlier this month deepened on Tuesday, with the police detaining a suspect linked to the four arrested drug peddlers, alongside recording the statements of two key persons connected with the case.

In all, 10 people have been arrested in the case so far (Hindustan Times)

Upon her discharge from Bombay Hospital on Tuesday, Sheetal Salvi, an MBA student who had taken ill reportedly after consuming Ecstasy pills during the same concert, told the police that her classmate, Raunak Khandelwal, had given her the yellow pills.

As reported by HT earlier, Khandelwal and Pratik Pandey, both MBA students at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), were among five persons arrested after two other JBIMS students died on April 11. In all, 10 people have been arrested in the case so far, including four alleged drug peddlers – Anand Patel, Vineet Gerelani, Shubh Agarwal and Ayush Sahitya – accused of entering the concert venue illegally and supplying Ecstasy pills to the students’ group.

Investigators suspect that after the peddlers delivered the pills, the deceased students and Salvi consumed two pills each.

 
jamnalal bajaj institute of management studies
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