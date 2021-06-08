Confusion on day one of unlock in Maharashtra

The latest easing of coronavirus-enforced curbs across Maharashtra, by dividing the state into five categories based on the severity of the virus’s spread in an area and its preparation, began from Monday. There was confusion as a few districts and cities opted to continue with more restrictions, despite qualifying for relaxations under the state’s five-level unlock order, while some other districts have contested their classifications, seeking more relaxations. Most cities and districts fall under levels two and three, giving them powers to ease restrictions.

“Mumbai, Panvel, Ulhasnagar, Mira Bhayander, Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar are under level three, while Navi Mumbai, Thane are under level two. But restrictions imposed for the respective levels are not being followed,” said an official from Mantralaya.

“The traffic on Mumbai roads has suddenly gone up. The curfew order after 5pm is not being followed. Once commercial activities are opened, the situation goes beyond control. We are apprehensive about the surge in cases in the next few days after opening up activities. The district and city level administrations have been told to strictly enforce orders,” the official added.

The Raigad collector, using her power as district disaster management authority, has upgraded Panvel corporation to level three, making it eligible for more relaxations. “Our population, including a few nodes from the rural parts, is more than 1.2 million, making us eligible for upgrading a level. Secondly, vast difference in restrictions in adjoining Navi Mumbai and Panvel make no sense, hence the we are following level-three restrictions, but with strict enforcement,” said Sudhakar Deshmukh, commissioner, Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

On the contrary, Nagpur district and corporation have opted for stricter curbs despite being eligible for complete relaxation. Avinash Katade, resident deputy collector, Nagpur said, “Though the Nagpur district and municipal corporation come under level one, we have not extended the blanket relaxations entitled. The shops, including malls and marketing complexes, will remain open until 5pm, while restaurants are allowed to operate till 10pm. We have allowed 100 attendees for weddings. All shopkeepers, restaurants bodies and organisers of wedding ceremonies have been warned about strict action, extending to cancellation of their licences, if violations are found.”

He said that the administration has decided to review the situation every Friday, so as to take a call on further action depending on the number of cases and the positivity rate. He said that they are implementing the unlocking in a graded manner to avoid any surge. Both the rural and urban areas are following similar orders, he said.

Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, the two Konkan districts that are under level four, will continue stricter restrictions as they have upgraded their level by just a narrow margin.

“The sudden spike in cases may lead to blanket curbs across the state as it has been mentioned in the notification. It clearly says that if the occupancy of oxygen beds crosses 35,000, the entire state will face restrictions applicable to level three and if it crosses 45,000, level four restrictions will be applicable. Currently the number of oxygen-supported patients are less than 32,000. The weekly review will be taken at the state level,” the officer quoted earlier said.