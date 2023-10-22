Mumbai: A day after deputy chief minister Devendra Fadanvis announced the withdrawal of the decision of contractual hiring in government jobs, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a state-wide protest against the opposition and demanded an apology from them.

Cong, Thackeray misled people about contractual hiring: BJP

The leaders and workers of the saffron party said that the Congress government in 2014 decided to empanel agencies for recruitment, and the Uddhav Thackeray government in 2021 carried it forward. They demanded an apology from the opposition for misleading the people of Maharashtra. The BJP staged the agitation in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Nagpur, Latur, Kolhapur, Pune and other parts of the state.

In Mumbai, the party held protest marches at Bandra, Ghatkopar, Vile Parle, Dahisar and other parts. BJP leader Nitesh Rane said, “The opposition parties and their leaders like Rohit Pawar should protest against their leaders like Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray and hold rallies outside Silver Oak and Matoshree. These leaders and their governments are the real culprits whose decisions led to the oppression of the youths of the state.”

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the protest against the opposition is just a gimmick. “The real culprits are the BJP leaders for ruining the youngsters owing to the shifting of industrial projects to Gujarat,” he said.

NCP (Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule questioned, “If you (BJP) have problems with the decisions taken by the then governments in 2011 and 2021, why are the ministers from those governments part of your government?”

