Congress announces list of 190 office-bearers

All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday announced jumbo list of 190 office-bearers including 18 vice-presidents, 65 general secretaries, 104 secretaries, spokespersons among others. The party is said to have given representation to 48 communities in new appointment, including two transgender persons who have been appointed as general secretary and secretary.

AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal made the announcement on Thursday in Delhi. Dr Pradnya Satav, wife of MP Rajiv Satav who died of Covid-19 in May this year, has been appointed as a VC, along with Ulhas Patil, Amar Rajurkar among others.

Amar Kale, Amar Khanapure, Atul Londhe, Brijkishore Dutt, Vilas Muttemwar, Utkarsha Rupwate have been named as general secretaries while Abhijit Sakpal, Avinash Lad, Deepti Chaudhari, Salma Umar Khan Sakarkar and Parvati Parsuram Jogi have been appointed as secretaries.

Besides the appointment of Amarjit Singh Manhas as treasurer, an executive committee comprising all former chief minisers, Union and state ministers, state unit chiefs has also been formed.

A disciplinary committee of five party leaders headed by former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan has also been constituted.

“The average age of the leaders appointed in various capacities is 52 years, with youngest aged 30 years. Only one leader is aged above 70. The party has tried to give representation to almost all the communities,” said a state party leader.