Congress calls off protest against BJP after police intervention

Mumbai: A potential face-off between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers was averted on Monday after the Mumbai Police intervened to prevent Congress leaders from protesting outside the residence of former chief minister and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

Congress had announced that it would protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in Lok Sabha that its party members had incited migrants to leave Mumbai, Maharashtra during Covid-19. The party has sought an apology from Modi and the BJP over these remarks.

Congress had declared that it would agitate outside Fadnavis’ residence, while BJP leader Prasad Lad had threatened Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole with retaliation if they ventured near ‘Sagar’ bungalow on Malabar Hill.

Patole and Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president Bhai Jagtap were scheduled to lead the agitation.

On Monday morning, however, the police cordoned off roads leading to Malabar Hill and prevented Congress and BJP workers from heading there. Patole, who was leaving for the protest with a posse of warkaris, was prevented from doing so near his Nariman Point residence. In an anti-climax of sorts, Patole then announced that they had shelved their protest for the day.

Heavy traffic was witnessed in South Mumbai as Congress party workers marched Fadnavis’ residence. Traffic police officers said the morcha began near Girgaum when a large group of protestors sat down on the main junction, stopping the vehicular traffic which was backed up till Haji Ali signal and Malabar Hill.

Although the traffic police used diversions, the alternate roads were also blocked. The traffic police posted more than 50 officers at the route and were able to remove the agitators from the junction by 11 am restoring the traffic gradually.

“The BJP made Mumbaikars face inconvenience (due to traffic bottlenecks) by deploying people with criminal antecedents. We are fighting on a matter of principle and for the culture of Maharashtra. Considering the trouble that people had to face because of them, we are keeping the protest on hold but our protests outside the houses of BJP MPs will continue,” said Patole.

Meanwhile, MPCC spokesperson Atul Londhe, who was nearby the ‘Sagar’ bungalow, shouted slogans before being detained by the police.

Speaking to BJP workers later, Fadnavis said, “There is no question of an apology. The Congress must instead apologise to the people of this country… let nautankibaaz people like Nana Patole continue with their nautanki.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) objected to the Congress’ attempt to hold a protest outside the official residence of Fadnavis. Party chief spokesperson and cabinet minister Nawab Malik said it is inappropriate to hold protests outside the residence of a political leader or party office as it may lead to clashes among party workers.

“The announcement made by the Congress to hold a protest outside the official residence of the opposition leader was not appropriate. It is inappropriate on part of a political party to hold a protest outside the residence of a political leader or offices of political parties. This will set a new precedent which may lead to clashes among party workers,” Malik said, pointing out the reason behind their stand.

In his reply in the Lok Sabha to the debate on the President’s speech in the budget session, the PM had said, “During the first wave, when the country was in lockdown at that time the W.H.O. [World Health Organization] and all health experts advised people across the world to stay wherever they are. For, an affected person will take Corona along with him wherever he goes. At that time, Congress workers stood at Mumbai stations and distributed free tickets and instigated migrant brothers and sisters to leave Mumbai.”

“They (the workers) were told, ‘You belong to UP and Bihar. Go back and spread Covid there.’ It was done to lessen the pressure on Maharashtra. This was the wrong thing to do. You created chaos and put worker brothers and sisters in great difficulties,” the PM had said amid protests from the Congress in the Lok Sabha.

