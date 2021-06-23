Congress, CM remarks: Maharashtra’s ruling allies resolve to be careful to avoid friction

The three ruling parties of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — on Tuesday resolved to be careful and avoid saying anything, which may lead to friction between them. It was also decided to make appointments on the government boards and corporations in the next 15 days.

Days after friction between Shiv Sena and Congress came to the fore over contesting polls, the issue was discussed in the state coordination committee of senior leaders. The leaders said that they don’t have the liberty to say whatever they want to disturb the coalition partners.

“The Shiv Sena made it apparently clear that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is upset with state Congress president Nana Patole who started giving statements on contesting upcoming elections on their own. It was also said that they should avoid taking any such move which would harm the prospects of MVA government and their common objective is to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) away from power,” said a senior minister, requesting anonymity.

Earlier this week, Patole had said that his party would fight all forthcoming elections alone. The Congress will be the single-largest party in 2024 Assembly polls, he had said.

Addressing the Shiv Sena’s 55th foundation day, Thackeray on Saturday said, “If we do not offer solutions to people’s problems, but only talk about going it alone in politics, people will beat us with footwear. They will not listen to our party-centric ambitious talk of contesting elections alone.” Though he chose not to name anyone, the remarks were clear that he is not happy with the stand taken by the Congress state unit.

Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde after the meeting said there is no lack of coordination or miscommunication in MVA. “We have taken a decision on a few state-owned corporations in today’s meeting. However, the final decision has to be taken by the chief minister. The sharing will be done on the basis of the party’s strength in the state assembly. There is no miscommunication and misunderstanding among the three parties,” Shinde said.

Patole said, “There is nothing new if one talks about contesting on its own. Every party has the right to get it strengthened. However, no one is upset and there is no dispute among us.”