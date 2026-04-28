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‘Conscious of human emotions’: HC dismisses father’s habeas corpus plea seeking child’s custody

Court refuses to impose costs on the man, as urged by his estranged wife, saying it was mindful of a father’s emotions

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 05:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai: In a bitter custody battle, the Bombay High Court recently dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by the father of a five-year-old child but refused to impose costs on the man, as urged by his estranged wife, saying it was mindful of a father’s emotions.

‘Conscious of human emotions’: HC dismisses father’s habeas corpus plea seeking child’s custody

“We are conscious of human emotions, the petitioner being the father of the minor child has chosen to approach this court for expeditious access. We do not find any fault in the conduct of the petitioner,” justices Sarang Kotwal and Sandesh Patil observed in their judgment dated April 24.

The man’s estranged wife, in whose custody their child currently is, had urged the court to levy “heavy costs” on the man for filing the habeas corpus petition even while their custody petition was pending before the family court in Bandra.

Both the man and woman gave the court very different accounts of how the child’s mother obtained his custody. While the man alleged that his separated wife illegally entered his house and whisked the child away with the help of her family members, the woman said she lawfully entered her matrimonial home on May 2, 2025 and took away her child who was sick at the time.

“The pleadings of the parties are totally divergent on this view. This is a case of oath against oath,” the judges observed. The family court was expected to hear the interim application for the child’s custody on Tuesday, the judges said.

“We do not find it appropriate to entertain the present petition,” they noted, and added that the child would remain in his mother’s custody until the family court took a decision.

 
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