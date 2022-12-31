Constable arrested for molesting IIT student

Navi Mumbai: A constable attached to Sanpada police station has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) student on the service road of Palm Beach Road in the early hours of Friday.

The woman was walking along with her friend on the road at around 3.45 am on Friday, when the accused, Deepak Rathod, 30, came on his bike.

“The accused spoke indecently to the girl and molested her after she denied giving her mobile number to him. Rathod was arrested on Friday and presented before the court on Saturday. The magistrate court has remanded him in police custody for two days,” Vivek Pansare, deputy commissioner of police, zone I, said.

The woman’s friend had returned from Manali in the wee hours of Friday at Sanpada. After meeting her friend, the duo had to travel back to Powai hostel. However, since there were no local trains at that hour, they decided to kill the time by walking on the road.

“Rathod was on sick leave for the last one year and had joined only a month ago. After his night patrolling duty, he parked the patrol van at the police station and took his bike,” Pansare added.

The woman had registered a case with Powai police station after she reached back and the case was transferred to the Sanpada police.