Cop booked after police van hits 3 vehicles in Vashi

Navi Mumbai: A constable attached to the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) has been booked after a police van collided with three vehicles, including two BEST buses and a car, in Vashi on Friday.

The incident happened when the police van coming from Ghansoli rammed into the BEST bus, which was on its way to APMC market from Santacruz station, at Arenja Circle at around 7.15 am. The police van thereafter rammed into a car and then again collided with another BEST bus travelling from Nerul to Mulund.

The SRPF van was being driven by constable DS Bhandari. The SRPF van was going from Taloja basecamp to Mumbai.

“The driver of the police van sustained minor injuries and no one else from other vehicles was injured. However, the vehicles involved in the accident were damaged. The driver of the police van has been served with a notice as per the protocol,” senior police inspector Tanvor Shaikh said.

Bhandari has been booked for rash driving and causing hurt by act endangering lives.

“During the early hours, the signals were off. The signals are only flickering due to which the driver did not get a judgement,” Shaikh added.

